The 5 biggest takeaways from the opening week of the World Cup

By Yuvraj Chettri

The opening week of the FIFA World Cup has been spectacular as it began with a bang with instant classic moments and memorable goals. But it also generated quite a number of discussions.

Here are the five biggest talking points:

VAR plays it’s part

To say that FIFA has backed the Video-Assistant-Referee(s) system to the hilt would be an understatement. “It’s an essential decision, very important and historical decision,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino after the FIFA Council meet. This, in stark contrast to some of the major European leagues with the English Premier League clubs having rejected a proposal for the introduction of VAR for the 18/19 season, while UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin confirmed in February that there were no plans to use the system for the forthcoming Champions League campaign.

In the backdrop of this set of chalk-and-cheese decisions, VAR has dominated the headlines this World Cup. Below are some of the moments where the new system has come into the spotlight.

We have our first VAR decision in #WorldCup history! The referee awards Griezmann a penalty upon review and the Atletico man takes it himself for a 1-0 lead! #FRAAUS pic.twitter.com/wiVlfDFaoR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

The World Cup record for number of penalties in a tournament stands at 18; ten have already been given in the opening week of the 2018 edition, with a number of them having been awarded retrospectively.

The first ever VAR-awarded penalty, to Antoine Griezmann in France’s opener polarized fans and pundits alike, while Portugal and Brazil both claimed fouls on their defenders – Pepe and Miranda in the build up to goals scored by opposition teams in their respective opening fixtures.

Consistency in usage of the system has been another sticking point with seemingly apparent fouls inside the area going unpunished, most notably in England’s opening fixture against Tunisia, in which Harry Kane on two occasions was wrestled to the ground by the Tunisians.

Retrospective penalties awarded to Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Peru’s Christian Cueva, both clearly fouled, were, however, heralded as proof of the system’s efficiency.

Most surprisingly though, bucking the trend of coaches claiming ‘not to have seen the incident’, South Korea coach Shin Tae-yong, appeared to agree with the penalty awarded to opponents Sweden by the VAR in their opening fixture. “We could say it was regrettable but he was tackled between his legs. We do agree that it was a good call,” he said, in a rather sporting fashion.

While inherently polarizing, VAR has certainly reduced the game’s fine error margins, albeit in a bizarrely inconsistent manner.

Ronaldo glitters, Messi stutters

The records just keep coming for Cristiano Ronaldo. Since becoming the oldest player to score a hattrick in a World Cup finals event, he has knocked Uruguay out of the tournament, scoring Portugal’s sole goal in their 1-0 win, in the process becoming the highest scoring European in international games, toppling Ferenc Puskas’s long standing record. Almost dragging Portugal on at times, if he keeps backing his cockiness with performances game after game, there is no saying how far he might take this Portugal side.

Messi’s performance against Iceland, on the other hand, whilst by no means poor, did little to justify his pre-World cup, slightly out of character photoshoot posing with goats for a New York based magazine in a light-hearted reference to the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) acronym. Amongst an array of dribbles and one-twos, his penalty miss sticks out as the match’s biggest moment, while hours after the match news emerged of the goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson actually working as a film director back home, when not playing football. While understandably bogged down by a sub-par team, Messi might regrettably end up on the early flight back home if we see more of the same in the coming set of fixtures.

Don’t count on it though.

Minnows mock the pundits

While Iceland’s romantic rise to the footballing summit and their exploits at the Eurpoean Championship two years ago made them every bit likely to cause an Argentine upset, every supposedly ‘small’ footballing nation seems to have taken note, a claim backed by the flurry of disciplined, well drilled performances seen this opening weekend at the finals. Starting with the Australians very nearly snatching a point against a lacklustre French side and Iceland holding Argentina, the David-slays-Goliath act moved on to Germany’s defeat against Mexico along with Brazil’s draw against a spirited Swiss side, although not quite culminating with England’s last minute winner against Tunisia.

In what could only mean good news, it might just so happen that every team goes back from the World Cup with a performance to build on.

Portugal drew.

Spain drew.

Argentina drew.

Germany lost.

Brazil drew. England won! pic.twitter.com/COUbQFnvwT — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 18, 2018

With football fans ever so willing to bet on the perennial underdog, we have quite large spread to choose from this time around.

Champions jinxed the second time running

A stat that gives a true measure of how improbable Germany losing their opening game really was:

To find a campaign when the Germans last lost a World Cup opener, we need to go back 36 years to 1982, when the Berlin Wall stood tall and they played under the West German banner.

In a performance eerily reminiscent of Spain’s opening day struggles against the Dutch in the 2014 edition of the tournament, Germany struggled against the incisive Mexicans, with Lozano in as early as 57 seconds, only to sky his shot. It was no surprise though when Lozano, played in by Chicharito on the 34th minute, created an inch of space for himself and thumped it into the bottom corner past Neuer.

History is not kind to teams that lose their opening FIFA World Cup match. pic.twitter.com/gtJIheMhbJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Mexico refused to shut shop and could’ve had more if not for wasteful finishing and poor final balls time and again. While Germany had half-chances of their own, with Julian Brandt coming closest, truth be told, there only looked one side capable of scoring the next goal.

The final whistle bared how much the win meant for Mexico, with Javier Hernandez seen tearing up.

The message is simple for the Germans: lose the next game, and ignominy awaits.

Hosts up the ante

Sitting alongside FIFA’s Gianni Infantino and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, Putin’s stony gaze gave way to a couple of smiles as Russia thrashed the Saudi Republic in the tournament opening fixture. With less than inspiring performances in the friendlies prior to the tournament and an early exit in last summer’s Confederations Cup, one could be forgiven for expecting more of the same from the Russians.

A relatively easy group to navigate, coupled with players stepping up to the occasion has, however, propelled them from no-hopers to unpredictable dark horses; Denis Cheryshev’s leading from the front with two goals in their 5-0 demolition of the Saudis, having replaced the injured Alan Dzagoev, while once again starring in their 3-0 win against the Egyptians, ably supported by Golovin et al.

Depending on results in group B and their own final fixture against Uruguay, they might end up facing any one of Spain, Portugal or Iran in the next round.

While they will fancy their chances against any team at the moment, they have, in effect, already exceeded expectations coming into the tournament and anything further than the last-16 will definitely be a bonus.