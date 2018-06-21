Santos lauds record-breaking Ronaldo

Portugal manager Fernando Santos was full of praise for star forward Cristiano Ronaldo after his goal helped the Euro 2016 champions see off a stubborn Morocco side.

The Real Madrid star followed up his stunning hat-trick against Spain with the winner in a 1-0 win over the North Africans that left his coach purring with pride.

“He is like a Port wine. He knows how to refine his capacity and age at his best,” said Santos.

“He is constantly evolving, contradictorily to the other players,” said Santos. “He knows himself and he knows what he can do.

“What he does now is not what he did three or four years ago, and not what he will be doing in a few years from now.”

Ronaldo’s goal was his 85th strike for his country and saw him become Europe’s all-time leading international goal scorer after moving past Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas (84).

The only player to have scored more international goals is Iran’s Ali Daei on 109 goals.

85 – Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more international goals than any other European player in the history of football (85 goals for Portugal).

Commenting on his latest strike, Ronaldo said: “I am very happy. I managed to score a goal, it was great for me. Our expectation is to continue our work and try to improve in the group phase.”