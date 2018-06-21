Russia 2018: Own goals, penalties and free kicks

The World Cup is only a week old and already it is well on the way to smashing a few long standing records.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the top scoring player at the World Cup with four goals from two games, own goals are actually in the lead with five.

The most own goals ever recorded at a World Cup was six back in 1998.

Most own goals at a single #WorldCup⁠ ⁠ 1998 – 6

2018 – 5

2014 – 5

2006 – 4

1954 – 4 It's only been 6 days… pic.twitter.com/zyCDrcmk9F — World Cup 2018 (@WCGoalz) June 19, 2018

With three weeks and 44 matches left to play there’s a good chance that record may be broken.

Another landmark that may well go is the number of penalties awarded at a single tournament.

With 10 penalties awarded in 20 matches and VAR in full force (three of the 10 have been awarded using the technology), Russia 2018 is well on its way to breaking that record too.

Penalties so far:

Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal vs Spain (scored)

Antoine Griezmann for France vs Australia (VAR) (scored)

Miles Jedinak for Australia vs France (scored)

Lionel Messi for Argentina vs Iceland (missed)

Christian Cueva for Peru vs Denmark (VAR) (missed)

Luka Modric for Croatia vs Nigeria (scored)

Andras Granqvist for Sweden vs South Korea (VAR) (scored)

Ferjani Sassi for Tunisia vs England (scored)

Shinji Kagawa for Japan (scored)

Mohamed Salah for Egypt (scored)

The number to beat is 18, which occurred at France 98.

Another stat that is interesting is the number of direct free-kicks scored so far.

With four to date: Golovkin (Russia); Ronaldo (Portugal); Kolarov (Serbia); and Quintero (Colombia) there has already been one more than there were during the entire tournament at Brazil 2014 (3), although there is a long way to go to break this particular record.

Japan and Korea 2002 saw the most goals direct from free-kicks at a finals with nine.

Incidentally, Ronaldo’s goal against Spain was his first goal from a dead ball situation in a major tournament in 45 attempts.

45 – Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick was the first that he has scored from a direct free-kick in a finals tournament, from what was his 45th attempt (World Cup & Euros combined). Moment. #PORESP #POR #ESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hKzeGfa0Yl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2018

The moral of the story: If at first you don’t succeed…….