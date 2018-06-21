Pepe slammed after ’embarrassing’ dive

Portugal defender Pepe has built up a reputation as one of football’s tough guys over the years.

But the 35-year former Real Madrid star was anything but tough on Wednesday at the World Cup when he was at the centre of a scandalous act of simulation in Portugal’s Group B match against Morocco.

The incident occurred late in the game as Morocco were searching for an equaliser, Pepe falling to the ground theatrically after Morocco’s Mehdi Benatia tapped the Portuguese defender on the shoulder as the players walked away from goal.

It was a blatant attempt to get Benatia into trouble, which thankfully failed miserably.

It did succeed, however, in earning Pepe universal condemnation on Twitter.

#Pepe produces what will almost certainly be the most embarrassing moment of the #WorldCup by collapsing after being patted on the shoulder. #PORMOR — whu606 (@whu606forum) June 20, 2018

OMG Pepe. pathetic. grow up man — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) June 20, 2018

A 35 year old tough guy centerback. How embarrassing. Get up Pepe you clown. https://t.co/ZRC5UGb38M — Kevin Egan (@kev_egan) June 20, 2018

Has anyone heard any updates on Pepe's condition after that horrible assault by Benatia? #Pepe #portugalVsMorocco — J Macaro (@jaymoflymo) June 20, 2018

Rio Ferdinand: "I mean he (Pepe) must be embarrassed when he sees himself on TV behaving like that… He must be embarrassed for his kids to see that!" Cesc Fabregas; "Yeah but he's not is he? He's been doing it for years." Sums it up!#bbcworldcup #POR #PORMAR — Martin SamueI (@themartinsamuel) June 20, 2018

While Gary Lineker didn’t mince his words.

See Pepe is still a dick. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 20, 2018

While others called for a ban.

#WorldCup #Por The dive today by @officialpepe was the most embarrassing thing I’ve seen since Rivaldo’s dive at the World Cup in 2002. @FIFAcom You should be suspending players for this blatant act of cheating. — Jeet Padaruth (@jeetpadaruth) June 20, 2018

@FIFAcom -what about retrospective banning for players who dive like Pepe for Portugal did against Morocco when he was patted on the back. ? This is an eyesore for our beautiful game. Stamp out the cheats. — Louis k (@Louisk58961004) June 20, 2018



Should players be banned for this kind of play acting?