Preview: Argentina v Croatia

Argentina will need to find an extra gear to get past Croatia following a shock start to their 2018 World Cup campaign.

2018 World Cup

Date: 21 June 2018

Group D

Kick-off: 02H00 HKT (22 June)

Venue: Stadion Nizhny Novgorod

Referee: Ravshan Irmatov

Assistants: Abduxamidullo Rasulov, Jakhongir Saidov

Fourth Official: Norbert Hauata

Previous encounter:

Argentina 2-1 Croatia 12/11/14 (Friendly)

Argentina goalscorers: C. Ansaldi (49′), L. Messi (PG 57′)

Croatia goalscorers: A. Sharbini (11′)

Players to watch:

Lionel Messi will be the player to watch for Argentina, although perhaps for slightly different reasons than normal as he looks to shake off an indifferent performance last time out where he missed a penalty.

Luka Modric is Croatia’s maestro in the middle and quietly dictated play against Nigeria in his side’s World Cup opener where he scored a second half spotkick.

Team form and manager quotes:

Argentina were put upon by a determined Iceland side where Sergio Aguero’s early opener was cancelled out by Alfredh Finnbogason as Messi missed from the spot for a shock 1-1 draw and leaving Jorge Sampaoli’s side with it all to do against Croatia.

Zlatko Dalic’s side were, meanwhile, full value for their 2-0 defeat of the Super Eagles with their opening goal coming via an unfortunate own-goal from Oghenekaro Etebo before Modric wrapped up the points.

Ahead of the tie, Dalic was quoted as saying: “There is no perfect way to stop Lionel Messi … he is the greatest player in the world.

“But while one excellent player can make a great result, a great team does the job much better … We will go into the game a little bit more relaxed than them.”

Sampaoli though felt compelled to defend Messi, adding: “When you score with the Argentina jersey, we all take credit for it. But when Argentina loses, it’s all Leo’s fault. I think that’s quite unfair treatment. It’s a lot of pressure for a single player to stand. I have to say I feel responsible for that missed penalty.”

On the game, he added :”It’s going to be difficult. Croatia have a generation of outstanding players who have just won.

“There were lots of factors of irritation for not winning against Iceland. There are 40 of us at this World Cup. The team will be together when things go well and when things go badly.”

Team news:

Argentina have a fully fit team to choose from while Croatia are a man down as Nikola Kalinic was sent home claiming of back problems.