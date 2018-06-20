Martinez: Belgium not aiming for perfection

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez insists he is not concerned about seeing flawless performances from his team in the group stage of the World Cup.

The Red Devils kicked off their tournament with a comfortable 3-0 win over Panama on Monday when Romelu Lukaku netted a brace after Dries Mertens opened the scoring two minutes into the second half.

Belgium’s stars didn’t set the world alight with their play but Martinez says the World Cup is all about results and that he saw promising signs from his team.

“If you had told me before the game, you’re going to win the game by a three-goal margin, you’re going to score three goals from open play, beautiful goals, because the hardest thing in football is to score goals and they were beautiful goals from open play, you’re going to keep a clean sheet, I would have said this, this is exactly what we wanted,” he told the media.

“You should not look for perfection. We need to improve of course. We want to improve, we need to improve. I think the three games in the group stages, it was always for us to improve in a mental way, in a technical way, in a tactical way.

“I think physically we were very strong, we grew into the game in the second half, we felt physically very strong – which is a great sign.”

Belgium will face Tunisia in their next Group G clash on Saturday.