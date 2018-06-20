Varane: Criticism doesn’t affect Pogba

Mercurial France midfielder Paul Pogba doesn’t allow criticism to curb his enthusiasm, according to teammate Raphael Varane.

Pogba, who scored the winning goal in Les Bleus’ 2-1 victory over Australia in their World Cup opener, stated earlier this week that he is the “most criticised player in the world”, but Varane insists the Manchester United star is staying positive.

“There’s a lot of negativity in the press, that’s the reality. We are always trying to be positive,” he told the press.

“We look for what went well, and you like to talk more about what went wrong, so I think he was talking about that.

“But he’s not bitter, he stays positive always. If you could be more positive, it would be cool.”

Didier Deschamps’ charges are top of Group C and will face Peru on Thursday as they aim to secure their place in the knockout stages of the tournament. The South Americans lost their opening game 1-0 against Denmark, who will face Australia on Thursday.

