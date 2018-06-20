Dybala: Messi can count on us for support

Argentina striker Paulo Dybala insists the entire squad is in full support of team talisman Lionel Messi despite his recent penalty miss.

Messi failed to deliver on expectations in Argentina’s World Cup opener against Iceland on Saturday as he saw his poor penalty attempt in the 64th minute saved, which resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Despite the disappointment, Dybala has made it clear that the Barcelona superstar remains the Albiceleste’s top player and still has the full backing of the team.

“Obviously we all support him, there is no need to remember that,” Dybala told the press.

“Failing a penalty doesn’t mean anything because he is the first one who wants to fix that and revert the situation, and he knows he can count on us now more than ever.

“We are here to help him whenever he needs us, to take advantage from him on each game, and we will keep by his side. This is not going to change.”

Argentina’s next Group D encounter is against Croatia on Thursday.