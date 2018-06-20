Lahm: Low deserves to be trusted

Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm believes national team manager Joachim Low deserves to be supported after the disappointing World Cup defeat to Mexico.

The reigning world champions suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to the Central Americans in their opening Group F fixture of the 2018 World Cup in Russia on Sunday, when Hirving Lozano scored the winner.

Low was criticised after the unexpected result, with some pointing out flaws in his squad selection, but Lahm has voiced his support for the experienced German coach.

“I think you can always have a discussion about the squad in Germany because we have got so many good players,” he told the press.

“We had the Confederations Cup last year where even more young players were part of the team. These players showed themselves at the Confederations Cup.

“You have to trust the national coach and his staff. He has got lots of experience, he has been with the national team since 2004 and after the 2006 World Cup, he became the national coach. He has got the necessary experience and he knows how to assemble his squad.

“Since he has been the national coach, we have always made it to the semi-final at least.

“He knows very well how to assemble a squad which will finish the next four or five weeks successfully.”

Die Mannschaft will face Sweden in their next Group F fixture on Saturday.