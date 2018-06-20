By Brian Tamayao

The first round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage matches have already gone by and it’s suffice to say that there has been no shortage of drama in Russia. We now take a look at the biggest winners and losers from teams and players in Groups E, F, G, and H:

HEROES

Mexico

Not a lot of people had Mexico winning against Germany in the World Cup so when El Tri’s Hirving Lozano scored the only goal between the two sides, millions of Mexicans celebrated the win like they had won the whole tournament.

WATCH: Chicharito highlights the importance of a #WorldCup victory for underrated Mexico #GermanyvsMexico pic.twitter.com/UBv0WqkPqN — Star FM Sports (@Starfmsport) June 18, 2018

It was just one game but no one can blame them for feeling such. Germany came into the match as heavy favorites and rightly so for they are the reigning champions. The Mexicans, however, were unfazed by the four-time winners. They showed courage from the get go and looked the better side in the first half. Lozano, together with Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, and Miguel Layun, lit up the attack and often found gaps in the German defense.

Mexico’s counter completely sliced open Germany’s defence. Also Lozano’s brilliant goal. I’m in awe. pic.twitter.com/6vSW73yqpt — chang ∞ (@v1ctorvaldes) June 18, 2018

In the 35th minute, the frontline finally grabbed a deserved goal when Lozano finished off a quick counter by converting Hernandez’s pass into a goal. It was half of the key towards victory with the other one being the CONCACAF representative’s sturdy defense. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa kept another clean sheet against tournament favorites, replicating his feat four years ago when his team shutout hosts Brazil.

Save of the day by Guillermo Ochoa.. pic.twitter.com/ld6q81qxTH — Ashutosh Churi (@AshutoshChuri) June 17, 2018

Heading into the next games, Mexico surely have springs on their steps knowing topping the group is well in their control. They will face South Korea on Saturday aware that three more points will put them a step closer of reaching that goal.

Harry Kane (England)

England’s newly-appointed skipper Harry Kane delivered for the Three Lions whom he inspired to a 2-1 triumph over Tunisia. In the process, Kane has continued his remarkable streak of scoring in every game he’s worn the armband now spanning five games with six goals in his name.

The nature of his goals displayed his instincts in front of goal. The first one saw Kane pounce on a rebound off John Stones’ saved header to ease the nerves 11 minutes into the match. Then in second half added time, Kane moved into an unmarked position to head the ball from about two yards to claim England’s first opening game win in the World Cup since 2006.

Before scoring the winner, the England captain had to make do with rough challenges particularly during set pieces. Twice, Kane looked to have been felled down wrongly inside the box but he didn’t get any calls. Instead of getting frustrated, the Tottenham striker took it in stride and rightly had the last laugh to give the Three Lions a reason to believe.

These were the amazing scenes across the West Country last night after a late goal from #HarryKane gave @England a winning start to their #WorldCup– more fan reaction in our last @GMB bulletin at 8.10am pic.twitter.com/NDYliOmQ9b — Alice Key (@alicekeyTV) June 19, 2018

Expect Kane to be involved much more in the tournament as England bid to make the knockout rounds. They will get there should the Three Lions beat Panama on Sunday, a day where the England captain looks to help his team the best way he knows how – by scoring the goals.

Japan

Japan’s win against Colombia is the first win by an AFC representative against CONMEBOL counterparts in 18 attempts so it must not be a surprise that the Blue Samurai have made the list.

The Japanese enjoyed a dream start when they took the lead early on against the then 10 men of Colombia. Carlos Sanchez’s deliberate handball meant that the defender was sent off just three minutes into the match. Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa calmly dispatched the penalty which would later be cancelled by Juan Quintero’s clever free kick.

A draw wouldn’t have been a bad result for Japan also as this was against firm favorites to qualify, Colombia. Things did look bleak when Colombian star James Rodriguez was sent to the pitch. The 2014 Golden Boot winner netted one in his team’s 4-1 win against Japan four years ago and looked like he could do the same even with a minor injury.

Fortunately for Japan, Rodriguez and Los Cafeteros were there for the taking. Ultimately, Yuya Osako made the difference. The Köln forward first regained the lead for Samurai Blue when his header brushed the post before bouncing in. Then, he made an important challenge on James to keep them in front for good.

Now, the Japanese are looking forward to securing what would be a huge second win in the tournament. They will be meeting Senegal next in a clash for top spot in Group H on Sunday.

Senegal

Speaking of Senegal, the West African team’s appearance in the 2018 World Cup will only be their second ever since their giant-killing run in 2002. Slaying giants, however, did not stop in Korea as the Lions of Tarenga dealt Poland a 2-1 defeat.

Senegal’s Aliou Cissé with one of the great World Cup coaching celebrations. You may meme this if you would like, internets. pic.twitter.com/zVkaWiotky — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) June 19, 2018

Poland may not be as huge as France but the Eastern Europeans are poised to make it to the knockout rounds. In what was an even game, Senegal made their chances count by taking the lead in a fortuitous manner. Idrissa Gueye’s wayward shot was deflected into his own net by Thiago Cionek. Moments later, Senegal keeper Khadim N’Diaye had to stretch out in order to deny Robert Lewandowski a first half goal from a free kick.

Senegal’s luck didn’t run out in the opening half as M’Baye Niang pounced on a loose ball inside the Poland half, beating Wojciech Szczesny to it before comfortably sliding it into an open goal. Not even a Grzegorz Kyrchowiak goal could dampen another opening World Cup game to remember for Senegal who now draw one step closer of matching their 2002 World Cup quarterfinal finish.

ZEROES

Germany

For Germany, losing the first game of the World Cup doesn’t come often. Last time they suffered the same, it was back when West Germany lost to minnows Algeria back in 1982. Fast forward to 36 years and they couldn’t find their bearings against another team in green, this time in the shape of Mexico, who condemned them to a 1-0 loss.

It marked the third time a defending champion failed to win their first game in the tournament with Italy and Spain prematurely crashing out of the tournament they won in the previous edition. Germany is still seen by many to avoid following suit but what they need to avoid is allowing more space for opposing attackers to operate in. The Mexican frontline should have had at least two goals if not for sloppiness which spared German blushes at times.

Chucky Lozano was Germany’s worst nightmare today. pic.twitter.com/pQqBAImnPr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

Another thing that dismayed Die Mannschaft their finishing. Throughout the 90 minutes, the Germans registered 26 shots – 9 on target. They’d probably trade 23 less shots if it meant that the other two had gone in. Unfortunately for them, football doesn’t work that way. Now, they have to beat Sweden in order to put their bid to defending the trophy back on track.

Neymar (Brazil)

Brazilian superstar Neymar went to the World Cup in blazing form following his return to injury. The Paris Saint-Germain standout scored in both pre-tournament friendlies against Croatia and Austria to boost the Seleçao’s hunt for a sixth World Cup triumph.

But for them to do just that, Neymar and Brazil would have to put in more work after they were held by the valiant Swiss to a 1-1 draw. Neymar didn’t find the back of the net this time as he faced rough defending from the Euro 2008 co-hosts.

Neymar in one video. https://t.co/cCgIU610jL — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) June 17, 2018

Moreover, the former Barcelona forward was brought down wrongly 10 times – the most in the tournament since 1998. The challenges have taken a toll on the Brazilian, limiting his impact on the game.

To make matters worse, the fouls just didn’t stop bothering him after the 90 minutes. It has been reported that he limped out of training due to an aggravation to a foot that received major stress during the game against Switzerland. He will be a major loss should he not be ruled fit for their next game against Croatia.

BREAKING: Neymar limps out of training three days before Brazil’s match against Costa Rica (🎥 via @Esp_Interativo) pic.twitter.com/tciNSZ9kie — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 19, 2018

For sure, Neymar has had better World Cup matches like when he had his say in last World Cup’s opening game. He isn’t in a position he wanted to be at the moment and that may turn out to be a good thing. The tournament is still young and he still has time to turn things around. Brazilians hope, one way or another, that things will come good for their team in a shaky time like this.

Carlos Sanchez (Colombia)

Colombian defender Carlos Sanchez knew the troubles he would cause the moment he deliberately handled the ball inside the box in his teams 2-1 loss to Japan.

The error led to a costly penalty not even five minutes into the game and, perhaps more critical, his sending off. Colombia eventually went a goal down and a man down when Shinji Kagawa struck from 12 yards.

It’s absolutely a FOUL, and Carlos Sánchez is SENT OFF. pic.twitter.com/8GoZe9dJ9p — Football GIFs (@FootballGIFs4) June 19, 2018

Losing a man is one thing but him being a defender is another. Colombia then had to sacrifice attack for defensive stability when winger Juan Cuadrado had to be taken off for defensive midfielder Wilmar Barrios. It was not Sanchez’s decision but it surely influenced manager Jose Peckerman’s tactical adjustments.

It looked to have worked when Colombia played with more stability. Juan Quintero’s equalizer from a free kick rightly reflected the change in momentum. Unfortunately, it only papered over the cracks as a second Japan goal in the closing half eventually led to Colombia’s demise.

Sanchez won’t be available in Colombia’s next game against Poland. He faces the prospect of not playing another meaningful minute of action in the World Cup. On Sunday, he will desperately hope that it will not be the case.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Bayern Munich and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski failed to score in his first World Cup match where his beloved Poland went down to African side Senegal. The loss obviously is a downer but for Lewandowski, feeling helpless about it looked just as worse.

His only bright spot in the game was forcing N’Diaye to make a brilliant stop in the first half. Apart from that, Lewandowski struggled to get the ball in dangerous areas. Much of it might be down to a commendable Senegal defending but it still is difficult to imagine a player whose scoring goals for fun for club and country not get more chances.

After the match, Lewandowski lamented the poor service he got in front by saying: “We played with no tempo or pace and very little communication. We were playing it side to side with no urgency or looking to move the ball forward and this type of play is not effective.” Indeed, depriving one of the world’s lethal strikers is not the best idea to succeed, especially at this stage.

Needing a win, Poland will still look for Lewandowski to lead the frontline. The Bayern forward now hopes to have a more familiar outing when he bids to rescue his team’s World Cup campaign against the Colombians.