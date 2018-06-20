FIFA World Cup: Best memes in Group Stage Round 1

The first round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has been nothing short of exciting with several talking points and highlights that set social media abuzz with memes.

Here is a compilation of some of the best memes so far in the tournament:

Pre-World Cup buzz: Lopetegui’s sacking

Julen Lopetegui has been sacked as Spain’s manager on the eve of the opening ceremony of the main event and 48 hours before La Furia Roja formally begin their quest for their second World Cup trophy due to agreeing a managerial position with Real Madrid without the knowledge of the Royal Spanish Football Federation’s president Luis Rubiales.

The event definitely cast a shadow over Spain’s preparation for the World Cup and it sparked a buzz in the social media sphere particularly memes:

Saudi Arabia ‘on vacation’ against Russia

The Saudi Arabian national team began their World Cup on the wrong foot, suffering a 5-0 loss against the tournament hosts.

With Manager Juan Antonio Pizzi labelling the performance of his players as ‘shameful’ and reports that some players are going to be penalised by the Saudi Football Federation, it seems everything is doom and gloom already this early in the Saudi camp.

Russia though were stellar and produced the best result imaginable as they boost themselves to the top of the table in Group A.

Impact sub and match standout Denis Cheryshev had a stellar performance and a particular play that wrong-footed Saudi Arabia’s defenders that produced a meme that became an instant hit.

Portugal vs Spain: We have Ronaldo!

Cristiano Ronaldo singlehandedly carried Portugal to claw out a draw against star-studded Spain.

Crazy!

Iceland vs Argentina: Messi as Miss Penalty

Lionel Messi once again was put under the microscope in a negative light after his penalty was saved by Iceland’s goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson which ended with Argentina only earning a draw against their less fancied but spirited underdog rivals.

With a not so stellar track-record in-taking spot-kicks, missing 24 out of a total of 103 career-PKs (as of this writing), Messi has a possibility of missing from the spot and it happened in Argentina’s opening game in Russia 2018 resulting to a Miss Penalty meme.

Germany vs Mexico: Guillermo ‘The Wall of Mexico’ Ochoa

Mexico were one of the biggest winners in Round 1 of the FIFA World Cup after getting the scalps of defending champions Germany in a pulsating encounter in Luzhniki Stadium.

Mexico’s goalkeeper Ochoa was massive in that match denying Die Mannschaft on several occasions.

Such was his contributions on the defensive end that his meme as a wall proliferated social media after the course of the match.

Germany vs Mexico: From the Germans’ viewpoint

Now that puts some (irrational) sense and reason as to why Germany lost against Mexico.

Ahh, that’s why they lost today pic.twitter.com/AkforsyVLD — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 17, 2018

Mexico’s “Chucky” Lozano: Germany’s nightmare

Lozano’s goal in a gif 😍 pic.twitter.com/gGdk7wyF9x — World Cup ⚽️ (@TrueSccrLife) June 17, 2018

Hirving Lozano earned the nickname “Chucky” which was based on the horror film character because he used to scare the pants off his teammates with his pranks.

Mexico are brilliant and not just because Hirving Lozano is nicknamed Chucky because he used to hide in cupboards and frighten his team-mates as a teenager, like the Child’s Play character. #MEX pic.twitter.com/f61uijEgBy — Andy Murray (@Andy_MurrayFFT) June 17, 2018

But the PSV Eindhoven winger was lethal against Germany scoring the solitary goal to help Mexico score an upset against the defending World Cup champions and hand them a nightmare start to the campaign.

Chucky Lozano was Germany's worst nightmare today. pic.twitter.com/pQqBAImnPr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2018

Buffon with Panama?!

Italy is not participating in this World Cup after failing to qualify, however rumours circulated the internet that Italy’s main goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon seems to be representing Panama!

Well of course it’s all in jest as Panama and Dinamo Bucuresti’s shot-stopper, Jaime Penedo, can be mistaken as the Italian legend at first glance.

England’s saviour, Harry Kane

England’s hard-earned 2-1 win over Tunisia have been possible courtesy of Harry Kane’s brace with the second goal being scored in added time.

His contributions towards England’s bright start to the campaign produced two images one of which is being a super hero and the other one as a religious icon.

Fearless forecast for England

The 2018 World Cup might still be in its early phase but some creative and brave minds have already started to dream for this edition’s squad to lift the trophy!

Dream on!

Brazilian star Neymar’s “spaghetti” hairstyle

Neymar made the rounds on the internet once again with his new style of hair which has been compared either to a cup of noodles or spaghetti.

Philippe Coutinho: Playstation strike

Brazil’s creative force, Philippe Coutinho produced another magical strike, this time for his national team on the biggest stage in international football.

COUTINHO! THE BEST GOAL OF THE WORLD CUP 🔥🚀

[via @Fristajler]pic.twitter.com/8t08rXJScz — FlFA World Cup (@WorIdCupFC) June 17, 2018

Such feat triggered some creative social media minds to compare his strike to the Playstation gamepad combination in producing such wonderfully similar goals.

Also, people never forget to take inspiration on Coutinho’s striking form:

How Coutinho scores every goal pic.twitter.com/HmulBp0RcS — The Soccer Life (@TheSoccerLifee) June 19, 2018

Japan’s historic win against Colombia

The Samurai Blue become the first Asian team to win a World Cup match against a South American side after defeating Los Cafeteros which went down a man early in the match when Carlos Sanchez handled the ball in the penalty area in just the third minute.

Japan becomes the 1st Asian nation to beat a South American nation in the #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/w8zOX5KQAL — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 19, 2018

With the match eventually ending 2-1 in favour of Japan, it was definitely a surprising result, but a very welcome one for all its worth.

Salah’s cameo in Egypt’s demise

Egypt suffered their second loss of the World Cup, prematurely ending their campaign with Mohamed Salah featuring as a starter for the first time in the campaign and scoring a penalty kick that proved to be a consolation goal.

0-1 vs. Uruguay

1-3 vs. Russia Egypt’s #WorldCup is all but wrapped up after two games 🤕 pic.twitter.com/HXkpkenEAc — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 19, 2018

Egypt’s talisman sat out the first match against Uruguay due to fitness concerns after suffering a shoulder injury while playing for his club Liverpool during the Champions League final match. However, the move backfired. And with hosts Russia on a momentum the inevitable result did come into fruition.

Russia’s perfect start to the World Cup

Despite not being fancied (even as host country) heading into the tournament, nobody can deny, the Russia have been stellar at home, at this moment, in this World Cup!

BONUS: A New World (Cup) Order?

Portugal drew.

Spain drew.

Argentina drew.

Germany lost.

Brazil drew. England won! pic.twitter.com/COUbQFnvwT — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 18, 2018

The meme says it all!

EXTRA-TIME: What this World Cup is doing to football fans

Well… It’s pretty obvious. World Cup FIRST, priorities LAST!