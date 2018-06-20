Same Same But Different’s World Cup Best XI: Match Day 1

With the opening round of matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup done and dusted, “Same Same But Different: Your Asian Football Show” picks our best XI.

GK: Hannes Halldorsson (Iceland)

As if it was not a momentous occasion enough with Iceland making their World Cup debut, what did goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson do?

Well, only save a penalty from one of the world’s two best players – Lionel Messi – to help his nation hold mighty Argentina to a 1-1 draw.

Oh, and yes, Hannes, who looked steady throughout the 90 minutes, also happens to be a filmmaker.

RB: Ramin Rezaeian (Iran)

Before Iran went to snatch victory in the 95th minute courtesy of an own-goal, their defence did extremely well to keep Morocco at bay.

Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and centre-back Morteza Pouraliganji both deserve plenty of credit, but the standout in that backline was right-back Ramin Rezaeian.

Rezaeian led the way with his take-no-prisoners approach, but also showed he can play the ball with a couple of skillful touches that would have delighted the Team Melli faithful.

CB: Trent Sainsbury (Australia)

Australia do not have too many centre-backs to call upon although, if Trent Sainsbury keeps up his performances, they do not really need any back-up options.

The 26-year-old was immense as the Socceroos denied France for much of the 90 minutes despite ultimately losing 2-1.

CB: Harry Maguire (England)

Harry Maguire may not look like a fashionable footballer, until he lets his feet do the talking.

Despite being a strapping defender standing at 1.94m tall and weighing 100kg, the Leicester man is extremely comfortable on the ball, as he showed numerous times against Tunisia.

Still, it is his attack on the ball when it is in the air that remains one of his main attributes and he should only get better as the tournament goes on.

LB: Yuto Nagatomo (Japan)

Japan had their fair share of doubters heading into Russia 2018 but they silenced their critics with an impressive 2-1 triumph over Colombia.

Yuto Nagatomo rolled back the years with an all-action display at left-back, keeping his opponent at bay while also offering plenty going forward.

CM: William Carvalho (Portugal)

This is the dynamic #passmap of a flexible, well-drilled team in service of their star man.

And with such efficiency of Cristiano’s every touch, it made for a brilliant offensive counter-attacking game by Portugal.

And I can’t help but rate William Carvalho, who links it all. pic.twitter.com/Tll6U33LlK — 11tegen11 (@11tegen11) June 15, 2018

Given all the attacking threat that Portugal have, they are lucky to have someone like William Carvalho in the engine room doing all the dirty work.

Once tipped to join a major European club, Carvalho’s career may not have progressed as many imagined.

However, he remains Portugal’s best bet in holding midfield and will continue to play a crucial role in their prospects of going far.

CM: Luka Modric (Croatia)

It was a trademark Luka Modric display that helped Croatia on their way to a 2-0 triumph over Nigeria.

The Real Madrid star sealed the win when he converted a second-half penalty, but where he did his best work was with his usual composed and tidy display that guaranteed the Croats were always in control of the contest.

AM: Denis Cheryshev (Russia)

How do you force your way into a best XI despite starting as a substitute?

Well, a good way would be to come off the bench and net two goals to help your side to an emphatic 5-0 win.

Losing Alan Dzagoev to injury is obviously a huge blow for Russia, although being able to introduce a player of Denis Cheryshev’s quality into the starting lineup has made it far less costly.

RF: Hirving Lozano (Mexico)

Mexico produced one of the results of the opening round as they stunned reigning World Cup champions Germany with a 1-0 win.

It was not just the result but the manner in which the Mexicans took the game to their opponents, opting to leave at least two men up forward at all times and giving Germany plenty to think about.

Hirving Lozano played his role to perfection and his winning goal was icing on what proved to be an accomplished display.

LF: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

It probably did not help Messi that his missed penalty against Iceland came mere hours after Cristiano Ronaldo netted a stunning hat-trick to help Portugal draw against Spain.

Still, this is not a continuation of the never-ending debate over who is better, but to recognise the fact that Ronaldo was outstanding against the Spanish.

For too long, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has had queries over his impact on the biggest stage but he put that all to rest, with his third goal – a sublime freekick – sure to go down as one of the goals of the tournament.

CF: Harry Kane (England)

There is something about this England side that gives their long-suffering fans good reason to believe they could really have something to shout about in 2018.

Gone are the big names of yesteryear that were unable to play together. Instead, Gareth Southgate has assembled a side that truly plays as a team.

Nonetheless,there still needs to be some star quality and Harry Kane provided that, with his poacher’s double effectively handing the English a crucial three points.