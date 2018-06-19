Shaqiri: Nothing wrong with Zuber goal

Xherdan Shaqiri has backed the referee’s decision to award Switzerland the goal that secured a 1-1 draw with Brazil in their 2018 World Cup opener.

Steven Zuber headed the Swiss level five minutes into the second half at the Rostov Arena, which cancelled out Philippe Coutinho’s eye-catching 20th-minute opener.

The Canarinho appealed for a foul on Miranda, claiming the defender had been shoved in the back by Zuber just prior to converting Shaqiri’s corner.

However, VAR was not consulted and Vladimir Petkovic’s side went on to earn a share of the spoils, with Tite insisting afterwards that the goal should not have stood.

Shaqiri, though, feels there was nothing in the incident as “little touches” like that are a natural occurrence in football.

“I think it’s not the same as a foul. In every game you have some little touches and this is football,” the 26-year-old winger told reporters.

“I don’t think he pushed the player, it’s a normal challenge at a corner for me.”

Shaqiri is confident of Die Nati’s chances of progressing from the group stages after taking a vital point against the five-time world champions.

“Our goal is to get to the next round and to do our best. We know there is another two difficult games but we don’t fear anybody,” the Stoke star said.

“We have the quality to win games and we go into every game to try to win. We know there are two different games coming up and we will try to win.”