Neymar: Swiss goal should not have stood

Brazil sensation Neymar feels his team were worthy of more than a point after being held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland in their 2018 World Cup opener on Sunday.

Tite’s side got off to a good start at the Rostov Arena when Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring with a stunning strike in the 20th minute, which gave them a 1-0 lead at the break.

However, the Swiss hit back just five minutes after the restart with Steven Zuber heading home Xherdan Shaqiri’s corner from the right to equalise.

Tite claimed after the match that Zuber’s goal should not have stood, after he appeared to shove Miranda in the back just prior to scoring, and Neymar echoed the Canarinho’s head coach’s views.

“I guess it was foul,” the 26-year-old forward said. “When you see the moment on [the] replay, people celebrating the goal…

“I was seeing it again but it’s not for me to talk about it, there are four professionals working for that. They have to do their job.

“We didn’t deserve to end with a draw. But we can improve, we can play better. But it was a match to show us that it won’t be easy.”

Neymar played down fears he had suffered a recurrence of a foot injury, after being seen limping during the encounter in Rostov-on-Don.

“I was hit and it was aching, but [it’s] nothing to worry… after your body is cold, it aches a little more but that’s OK,” the Paris Saint-Germain star said.