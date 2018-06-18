Courtois: Belgium need top players to shine

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says the Red Devils will need their star players to be at the top of their game at the World Cup.

Roberto Martinez’s charges get their World Cup campaign underway against Panama on Monday. England and Tunisia will be in action in the other Group G encounter.

Belgium have taken an immensely talented squad to Russia, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, and Romelu Lukaku at their disposal. However, Courtois has stated that they will need them to be at the top of their game to progress deep into the tournament.

“I’ve known him for many years and I don’t think I have ever seen him playing or training so amazing as in the last three weeks,” said the Chelsea goalkeeper when asked about Hazard, according to the official Chelsea FC website. “He has reached another level of his best.

“It is not only Eden we need at his best. We need Romelu (Lukaku) making and scoring goals and we need Kevin (De Bruyne) playing the way he played for Manchester City. To go far we need our best players at their best.”

He added: “Everyone has more experience than four years ago. We have quality and we know each other well. We feel calm and determined. We are ready.

“I wouldn’t call us big favourites. We are outsiders to win but we have a chance to go far and we believe in this chance.”