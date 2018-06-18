Alli: England must be clinical against Tunisia

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has urged his England teammates to be ruthless when presented with opportunities at the World Cup.

The Three Lions will get their campaign underway on Monday night when they lock horns with Tunisia in Group G. England have won only two of their 13 opening games at major tournaments.

Alli is eager to see England get off to a positive start against Tunisia and has emphasised the importance of taking every chance they get. Elsewhere in the group, Belgium will be taking on Panama.

“We know we have to be ruthless,” said Alli, according to the Evening Standard.

“It’s international football. You are not going to get too many chances, so when they do come you have to be ruthless and put it in the back of the net.

“We are going to have to be patient. Tunisia defend very well, so if we do have a lot of possession we have to make sure we are not forcing it. We have to stick together as a team.

“I don’t think we can put a limit on what is possible for us this tournament. We’ve got a young, hungry team with experienced players as well. We don’t want to say we can only get the quarters or semi-finals. We believe we can go all the way. We have to. There is no point coming here and believing anything else.”