Muller: Germany need character to bounce back

Germany forward Thomas Muller admits the defending world champions are now under immense pressure after losing 1-0 to Mexico on Sunday.

Die Mannschaft were a mere shadow of the team that won the 2014 World Cup as they suffered defeat at the hands of Mexico in their opening Group F fixture.

A goal from Hirving Lozano in the 35th minute was enough to secure all three points for the Central American nation, and Muller knows Germany now need to beat Sweden and South Korea to get their campaign back on track.

“We now have to win both games and are under extreme pressure. And if we want to do that positively then we need character,” he told reporters.

“We do not have to change the attitude. It’s not that we do not want to, but sometimes we did the wrong things at the wrong time.

“Of course you can secure [the defence]. There are ball losses in the wrong moments that hurt us.

“We will continue to analyse the situation with the coaching team and then try to stop it. We have to show what we can do in the next games.”