Pogba: I’m the world’s most criticised player

France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has claimed that no player in world football gets as much criticism as him.

Pogba signed for Manchester United from Juventus for a reported 89 million pounds in 2016, making him the most expensive player in world football at the time.

The 25-year-old is currently on World Cup duty with France, and his deflected shot gave Les Bleus a 2-1 victory over Australia in their opening game on Saturday.

That goal gave Pogba a welcome boost after a difficult season at Manchester United, which saw him reportedly fall out with manager Jose Mourinho.

“It’s funny, I went from the biggest transfer in the world, to the most criticised player in the world,” Pogba told Telefoot.

Although France got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start, Pogba echoed coach Didier Deschamps in admitting that there is room for improvement.

“As the coach said, we can do better and we have to do better,” he claimed.

Pogba made 27 Premier League appearances in 2017/18, scoring six goals. He has been linked with a move away from Manchester United, but whether or not that materialises remains to be seen.

For now, Pogba will be looking to help Les Bleus reclaim the World Cup, 20 years after they famously triumphed in 1998.