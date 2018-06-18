Hummels: We made it easy for Mexico

Germany defender Mats Hummels has conceded that Mexico were good value for their 1-0 victory over the world champions on Sunday.

A 35th minute Hirving Lozano goal gave Juan Carlos Osorio’s side all three points in their opening Group F fixture at the Luzhniki Stadium.

“Now we have to go out and win the next two games [against Sweden and South Korea],” FC Bayern München’s Hummels said, according to the DFB website.

“Mexico deserved to win because we made it too easy for them and they countered us ruthlessly,” he continued. “I fully expect us to show a different side against Sweden and South Korea.”

Hummels, 29, picked up the Bundesliga title with Bayern in 2017/18. He made 26 appearances in their successful campaign.

It was his fourth league crown, as he won with Borussia Dortmund in 2010/11 and 2011/12 before moving to Bayern in 2016 and winning back-to-back titles again.

He also featured in Germany’s successful 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil. Now more than ever, his expertise is needed to help steer Die Mannschaft out of trouble.