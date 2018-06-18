Kane: I’m scoring more than usual in training

England captain Harry Kane has revealed that he is scoring more goals than usual in training now that he has the armband.

Kane has netted a remarkable 105 Premier League goals in four seasons since England crashed out in the group stage against Brazil. Last month, manager Gareth Southgate named him as the Three Lions’ youngest ever World Cup captain.

“I’m enjoying it for sure,” said Kane of leading his country, according to Sky Sports News. “Not a lot changes, I’m still the same person, same team-mate. I’ve obviously just been maybe scoring a few more goals in training. I’m proud to be captain and excited to get going.

“Hopefully I’ll continue that into this World Cup for sure.”

Kane was just breaking through at Tottenham when England crashed out in the group stage at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He watched that tournament on holiday, but the 24-year-old feels he has improved year on year since then.

“I kicked on from there really – a lot of hard work, a lot of determination, there were players ahead of me at the time,” he said.

“It was always about working hard on the training pitch, and whenever I got the opportunity, to make sure I took it.

“The last few years have been amazing – each year improving, feeling better and just excited to be here on the bigger stage. I can’t wait to get out there and show the world what I’ve got.”