Sampaoli: We’re not hurting teams enough

Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli admits they need to find more ways to hurt opponents after being held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland in their World Cup opener on Saturday.

La Albiceleste got off to a good start at the Otkrytiye Arena when Sergio Aguero opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but Our Boys swiftly hit back through Alfred Finnbogason four minutes later.

Lionel Messi was the focal point of their attacks, but the Barcelona icon failed to convert any of his 11 attempts at goal and saw a second-half penalty saved by Hannes Halldorsson.

Sampaoli acknowledges his team are coming up short in the final third, but says valuable lessons will be learned ahead of their next Group D clash against Croatia on Thursday.

“We tried to work better and create more opportunities, but what can you do? We’re just starting. We will learn from this experience,” the 58-year-old told reporters.

“Beyond the goal scored against us, I don’t think our transitions were fast enough and we should have hurt our opponent more. In the second half we made them feel uncomfortable but they did have many people playing defensively.

“We need to find more alternatives to our style of play – alternatives that can hurt our opponent. Croatia is not the same as Nigeria or Iceland.

“The next game will be different and we must understand what strategy works best. This is going to be a tough group.”

Sampaoli insists he has no complaints with Messi’s performance as the Icelandic players made life difficult for Argentina’s talisman.

“It was an awkward game because Iceland played in their own half, blocking Messi’s outlets,” he added.

“He kept looking and he wanted Argentina to win, whatever the analysis of any performance says. I am happy because I know that Leo’s commitment to getting us into the next round is still there.”