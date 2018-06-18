Malaysia can be part of ASEAN joint bid to host 2034 World Cup

Malaysia stand a chance to co-host the 2034 World Cup together with Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam who have already agreed to put in a joint-bid proposal.

“I don’t think it is a problem if Malaysia chooses to bid for the World Cup in 2034. It is up to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the government to make a decision,” FIFA council member Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah told Berita Harian.

“Southeast Asia has an opportunity for a joint bid because it allows a few countries to host the tournament, just like the United States, Canada and Mexico did for the 2026 World Cup.”

Tengku Abdullah, who is also the ex FAM president, added there hasn’t been a comprehensive discussion on the bid for the 2034 World Cup, but believes proper planning would open the door for Southeast Asia.

He also said if Malaysia are serious for the joint bid, then all the stadium infrastructures in the country would have to be converted into world class facilities.

FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Amin, when asked on Malaysia’s interest, said the national body will need to consult various parties before agreeing.

“This is a high investment deal, so we need to speak to many expertise and also have an internal discussion before we propose anything to the government,” said Hamidin.

Indonesia FA vice president Joko Driyono had announced in July last year that all three countries are ready to head the joint bid for the 2034 World Cup.

Malaysia last hosted a major football tournament in 2007, when they were co-hosts for the Asian Cup along with Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Of all four countries, only Vietnam made it out of the group stage before losing to eventual champions Iraq in the quarterfinals.

Malaysia, meanwhile, lost all their matches to finish bottom of their group.