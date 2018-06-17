Deschamps: VAR corrected ref mistake

France head coach Didier Deschamps has welcomed the use of VAR in the 2018 World Cup after it counted in their favour against Australia on Saturday.

The review system came into play for the first time in World Cup history when Les Bleus were awarded a 58th-minute penalty at the Kazan Arena.

The referee had initially waved play on after Antoine Griezmann went down under a challenge from Josh Risdon just inside the 18-yard area, but the decision was overturned with VAR.

Griezmann fired Deschamps’ side ahead from the spot, only for the Socceroos to equalise with a penalty of their own four minutes later. The French then benefitted from goal-line technology 10 minutes from time when Paul Pogba’s chip struck the underside of the bar and crossed the line.

No way, says Jose‼️

The @ManUtd boss says his star midfielder did not score France's winning goal. Should FIFA take it away from him❓https://t.co/mUV3z2nuXt — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) June 17, 2018

“I’m not going to complain about VAR because it was in our favour obviously,” Deschamps said after the 2-1 win.

“The referee didn’t see that there was a foul and he was able to correct when he reviewed it, so he was able to correct a mistake.

“It’s not easy with VAR, but we saw it was not in our favour [in real time]. It will be useful in some situations.

“I didn’t see the screen, I’m not allowed to go to the screen or replay it. I will have the opportunity. Maybe it’s not clear.

“When I saw Portugal v Spain, there were goals that maybe stand, maybe don’t. You can interpret decisions. A referee gets an alert and make the final decision. It’s up to him.”