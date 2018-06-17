Matic: We can handle the pressure

Nemanja Matic is preparing to make his debut in a major international tournament on Sunday when Serbia take on Costa Rica in Samara.

The 29-year old Manchester United midfielder made his debut for Serbia in 2008, but missed out on their only recent appearance in a major finals when he was cut from their 2010 World Cup squad for South Africa by then coach Radomir Antic.

The Serbs face a tough group that includes Brazil, Switzerland and 2014 surprise package Costa Rica, but Matic says the squad are well equipped to deal with the pressure.

“We had a lot of pressure before this qualification, as we didn’t go to Brazil [for the 2014 World Cup] or the last European championship,” said Nemanja.

“So there was a lot of pressure on us and it was very important for us to go there directly. We did it and I was very happy.

“It was emotional for me and my team-mates and I’m happy we will represent our country in Russia. It’s very nice for our people.”

“I think we will have our chance but we have to do our best, prepare very well and we will see. It is difficult to say [if we will progress].

“Of course we are working very hard on everything, but there will be a lot of great quality in the tournament. But we are positive. There is a long way to go but I am always positive.”