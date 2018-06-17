Messi: Penalty blunder hurts me

Lionel Messi admits it was painful to accept that his penalty miss cost Argentina victory in their World Cup opener after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Iceland.

Argentina struggled to break down Iceland for long portions of their Group D clash after Alfred Finnbogason immediately cancelled out Sergio Aguero’s 19th minute opener.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side were handed a second half lifeline when they were awarded a spot-kick, but captain Messi’s effort was tame as it was easily saved by Iceland keeper Hannes Halldorsson.

“It would have changed the script. It was the advantage,” said the Barcelona star.

“Obviously it hurts me to have missed the penalty. They would have opened a little more and we could have found more spaces.

“We have the bitterness of not being able to take the three points that we deserved. To start with winning is always important, now we have to think about Croatia.

“We will try to pass this quickly.”