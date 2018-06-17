Denmark boss grateful for Schmeichel display

Denmark boss Age Hareide hailed the performance of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after admitting they got lucky in their 1-0 win over Peru.

Schmeichel produced a string of outstanding saves in the Group C clash, including a stunning one-handed stop to deny Edison Flores.

And after Peru’s Christian Cueva also sent a penalty over the bar, Hareide realised that Denmark’s victory – courtesy of Yussuf Poulsen’s second half goal – was a fortunate one.

Hareide said: “They [Peru] got very little and probably deserved more – sometimes that happens. We were on the lucky side.”

“He [Schmeichel] is acrobatic, he is a very quick goalkeeper. He is fast on his feet and his goal line play is probably the best in the world when he is in form.

“Today he had a fantastic performance and it is needed when you get as hard pressure on you as Peru did in the second half.”

“We have to acknowledge the performance of Kasper today, but also the whole defence and the whole team.”