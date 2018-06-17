Neymar not fully fit for Brazil opener

Neymar will not be fully fit for Brazil’s World Cup opening game against Switzerland, admits national team boss Tite.

The world’s most expensive player has been battling to shake off the broken metatarsal and sprained ankle he suffered while playing for Paris Saint-Germain in February.

Although Neymar is expected to start for Brazil when they take on Switzerland in their Group E opening game on Sunday, Tite has attempted to play down expectations over the 26-year-old’s contribution.

Neymar shows off new hair style ahead of Brazil’s first #WorldCup game pic.twitter.com/s3reHiuVUI — #WorldCupRussia2018 (@thelivesoccer_) June 16, 2018

Brazil are already expected to be without Manchester United-bound Fred, who suffered an injury in training.

“Neymar is still not 100 per cent, but he is very privileged physically,” said Tite.

“The level he has displayed in his sprints in high velocity has been impressive. But still he has something to gain.

“It should happen sooner rather than later, hopefully.”