Croatia breeze past Super Eagles

Croatia made light work of Nigeria as they defeated the West Africans 2-0 at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Group D at the FIFA World Cup in Russia on Saturday evening.

Croatia 2 Nigeria 0

Etebo own-goal in 32nd minute

Moses shoots just wide in 49th minute

Rebic misses good chance to double Croatia’s lead

Modric converts from the penalty spot in the 71st minute

Match summary

An unfortunate first-half Oghenekaro Etebo own-goal and a second added from the spot by Luka Modric was enough to put Croatia in pole position in Group D.

The win for the Croatians is their first on the opening day of a World Cup in four attempts. The Super Eagles promised a lot before the game and boasted a number of players who play for major European teams but they failed to trouble their opponents and will need to seriously up their performance if they are to qualify from the group.

Full report

Nigeria and Croatia kicked off the second game in Group D after Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw.

The pair had never met at the World Cup finals before but the Croats defeated Nigeria in a friendly earlier this month and came into the game as the overwhelming favourites.

They took just 12 minutes to create an attempt at goal albeit against the run of play. Ante Rebic led the breakaway down the left flank and cut inside before he slipped in Mario Mandzukic who with his back to goal laid the ball on a plate for Ivan Perisic to strike but the Inter Milan forward failed to keep his shot down.

After Morocco and Egypt both failed to get a result in their respective opening World Cup fixtures the attention turned to Nigeria to claim a first victory for Africa’s representatives at the showpiece.

The Super Eagles threatened to do just that when they almost opened the scoring midway through the first half. A Victor Moses corner from the left created problems for the Croatian defence as the ball pinged around the six-yard box and eventually fell to captain John Obi Mikel who did well to hang a cross up back into the danger area. Damagoj Vida rose well to head away but his clearance was a poor one and went straight to Etebo who was well placed on the edge of the box to strike a first time volley which went wide, right of Danijel Subasic’s goal.

Zlatko Dalic’s side though scored the first goal of the game two minutes after the half-hour mark. Modric’s corner from the right was flicked on at the near post by Rebic and Mandzukic headed goalwards only for the ball to take a cruel deflection off midfielder Etebo and find its way into the back of the net.

The Africans needed a spark if they were to get back into the contest and almost found it four minutes into the second half. Etebo, looking to make amends for his own-goal played a defence splitting pass for Moses, who struck his shot through the legs of Ivan Strinic but wide of goal.

Vatreni had a glorious opportunity to double their advantage in the 55th minute. Ivan Rakitic slid a ball into the feet of Perisic who took a good first touch and produced a pin point left-footed cross to Rebic, who missed with a volley attempt that flew over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

But just 15 minutes later they managed to get the all important second goal. Mandzukic was bundled to the ground inside the area by William Troost-Ekong and the defender was shown a yellow and a penalty was subsequently awarded. Modric calmly slotted the ball to the left while Subasic dived right.

A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup) on Jun 16, 2018 at 2:05pm PDT

The Europeans faced little trouble from the African side in the closing stages and ran out deserved two-nil winners. They now face group favourites Argentina on Thursday who desperately need a win after their draw to Iceland. Nigeria will come up against Iceland in their second group game on Friday and will need to get back to the drawing board if they are to make a serious claim for the round of 16.