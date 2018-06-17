Schmeichel shines as Denmark beat Peru

Kasper Schmeichel set a new record for Denmark with an outstanding performance in the 1-0 win over Peru at the Mordovia Arena on Saturday.

Peru 0 Denmark 1

Schmeichel (13′) keeps out Carrillo

Cueva (45′) misses VAR-awarded penalty

Poulsen (59′) fires Danes in front

Schmeichel makes a string of fine saves

Match Summary

Schmeichel kept Age Hareide’s side in their Group C opener with six saves to register his fifth clean sheet in a row – a new national-team record.

Los Incas wasted the chance to go ahead when Christian Cueva missed from the penalty spot just before half-time, and it came back to bite them as Yussuf Yuray Poulsen scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 59th minute.

Full Report

Peru were adopting a shoot-on-site policy in the opening stages, but they only tested Schmeichel on two occasions.

Cueva snatched at his fifth-minute volley from outside the area, which resulted in the ball sailing high into the stand behind the goal, before a rasping 30-yard strike from Yoshimar Yotun flew straight into Schmeichel’s grasp three minutes later.

Edison Flores then fizzed an effort over the crossbar from 25 yards out, and Denmark were indebted to Schmeichel on 13 minutes as he pulled off a smart one-handed save to keep out Andre Carrillo’s left-footed curler, after he cut inside from the right to create space for a shot.

The Danes saw plenty of the ball, although they had to wait until the 27th minute for their first sniff at goal, as Thomas Delaney fired over from 25 yards out after a neat square pass from Christian Eriksen.

Simon Kjaer had to be alert at the other end just two minutes later when Carrillo slipped in Jefferson Farfan on the right, with the Sevilla defender getting in a vital block.

Pedro Gallese was called into action for the first time on 39 minutes as he gathered Lasse Schone’s first-time shot from 22 yards out at the second attempt.

VAR came to the fore again on the day when Cueva went down under contact from Poulsen in the 45th minute. The referee initially waved play on before going to the screen on the touchline. After reviewing the incident, he awarded a penalty, which Cueva took himself, but he cleared the bar with Schmeichel having gone the other way.

Poulsen was involved in the action moments later at the opposite end when he glanced a corner narrowly wide of the left post to bring the first half to a close.

Eriksen spurned a decent chance for the Scandinavians early in the second half when he skewed a first-time shot wide of the right post, after the Tottenham playmaker’s initial free-kick was only half-cleared.

Flores then scuffed an effort wide of the near post from close range on 57 minutes following good work by Cueva, who advanced into the area on the left and looked to set up Carrillo.

However, the opener arrived at the other end two minutes later as Eriksen launched a counter and played in Poulsen, who took a touch before slotting past Gallese from 10 yards out on the left.

It was all Los Incas from that point on, but they just couldn’t breach Schmeichel’s goal. The Leicester keeper made a strong one-handed save to deny Flores on the left in the 61st minute and he was well placed to gather Christian Ramos’ header from Carrillo’s cross three minutes later.

Alberto Rodriguez threatened on 69 minutes with a header back across goal that just eluded two advancing team-mates, while Schmeichel produced a routine save at his near post to keep out Carrillo on the right four minutes later.

Schmeichel was beaten by Paolo Guerrero’s clever backheel on 79 minutes, but the ball rolled agonisingly wide of the right post, after the substitute did well to control Cueva’s miscued strike.

Ricardo Gareca’s men piled on the pressure in the closing stages and Farfan forced Schmeichel into another save on 84 minutes after connecting with Carrillo’s cutback from the right.

Eriksen missed a glorious opportunity to seal the win two minutes later when he failed to beat Gallese from 16 yards out after being slipped in by Nicolai Jorgensen on the left, while Cueva went for the spectacular at the death with an acrobatic volley from an acute angle on the left that flew wide of the right post.