Preview: Germany v Mexico

World Cup holders Germany will begin their title defence on Sunday when they open their Group F account against Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium.

2018 FIFA World Cup

17 June 2018

Group F

Kick-off: 23:00 HKT

Venue: Luzhniki Stadium

Referee: A. Faghani

Assistant referee: R. Sokhandan, M. Abdulla

Fourth official: M. Abdulla

Fifth official: M. Al-Hammadi

Players to watch:

It’s hard to single out one player from the star-studded Germany squad, but Manuel Neuer has a lot to prove in Russia after head coach Joachim Low trusted him to be the first-choice goalkeeper at the tournament having just made a return to full fitness after a long absence through injury.

Low’s squad is blessed with other talented keepers; Marc-Andre Ter Stegen enjoyed a good season at Barcelona and could easily have taken over the responsibilities from Neuer in Russia.

Javier Hernandez has been among the key players for Mexico for a while now and the striker will be expected to carry the hopes of his country in the finals as he’s done in the past.

Team form and quotes:

Germany will be favourites to win this match having clinched a convincing 4-1 victory at last year’s Confederations Cup – the last meeting between the two nations.

However, the Mannschaft were not convincing in the build-up to the tournament after suffered a string of losses, but managed to redeem themselves in their final warm-up match against Saudi Arabia.

Low is confident that his team would get off to a good start, but at the same time feels it will be very difficult for them to win their second title in a row.

“There is nothing better for a footballer than to play at a World Cup, and, of course our players feel the tension. But at a tournament like this you should take it one step at a time,” Low told a press conference.

“Right now we are focusing on Mexico and I am sure we will get off to a good start at the tournament. We must admit the strong points of the other teams… We must think what we need to improve.”

Mexico will be looking to end their hoodoo against Germany at the global showpiece, having lost all six previous encounters.

Juan Carlos Osorio is confident his team will give the Germans a run for their money on Sunday.

“We are going to give everything we have and we have versatile players,” Osorio told the BBC.

“Today there are players who play in other positions and they are doing well, which gives us the great possibility of having a plan B and even a plan C.”

Team news:

Mesut Ozil has recovered from the minor knee problem which led to him missing Germany’s last warm-up match with Saudi Arabia.

Mexico will be without Nestro Araujo, who was left out of the World Cup squad after failing to recover from a knee injury. Diego Reyes has been ruled out of the competition with a long-term hamstring injury.