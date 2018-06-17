Preview: Costa Rica v Serbia

Costa Rica and Serbia square off in their Group E opener on Sunday knowing that a victory could be a morale-boosting start to their World Cup campaigns.

2018 FIFA World Cup

17 June 2018

Group E

Kick-off: 20H00 HKT

Venue: Samara Arena

Referee: M. Diedhiou

Assistants: D. Camara, E. Samba

Fourth official: B. Tessema

Fifth official: T. Kalugin

Players to watch:

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas remains the golden boy of his nation and will no doubt be expected to play a huge role in keeping his defence together. Los Ticos suffered two big defeats in their last two friendly matches against England and Belgium, while also conceding six goals as well. How he performs will be key to their chances.

Highly rated Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be one to watch for the Eagles. He netted 15 goals in 48 appearances for the Biancocelesti last season and has been linked with a move to the likes of Manchester United and Juventus. Another Serbian to watch is Dusan Tadic, who tallied seven assists in qualifying.

Team form and manager quotes:

Costa Rica are back at the World Cup following their famous run to the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago. During qualifying, they were comfortable in finishing second to advance automatically.

A 2-0 defeat to England and a 4-1 loss to Belgium in recent friendlies may have shaken confidence, though head coach Oscar Ramirez says his side will be prepared for the more direct threat of the Serbians.

He told reporters: “Serbia is a direct football style, not playing out from the back, but in the midfield appear important figures (for them). Perhaps the main question is the man we will use at the peak of the attack, we will evaluate the options.”

Meanwhile, Mladen Krstajic is in charge of Serbia following the sacking of Slavoljub Muslin, who was replaced despite helping them qualify for the tournament.

Krstajic has overseen some mixed fortunes at the helm with victories coming in friendlies against China, Nigeria and Bolivia. However, there have also been defeats to Morocco and Chile.

Nonetheless, the tie represents the 44 year old’s first official game in charge, although he is confident his team will be ready.

He told reporters: “I would not separate friendly and official matches. In our country, all games are seen as competitive, whether they are Morocco or Costa Rica.

“I do not have a problem with experience, I work with professionals. The atmosphere is really great that makes me happy. Outside the field we are buddies, on the field it is known who does what.”

Team news:

Costa Rica will be without Ronald Matarrita for the entire competition after the defender picked up a serious hamstring injury during training.

For the Serbians, there is a clean bill of health with Krstajic expected to field virtually the same starting 11 which demolished Bolivia 5-1 in their final preparation match on June 9.