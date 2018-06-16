Neymar ‘not proud’ of PSG transfer fee

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar says he feels he is not worth the world-record transfer fee which saw him leave Barcelona for the Parisians.

The 26-year-old, who scored 28 goals in 30 appearances and was voted Ligue 1 Player of the Year, takes the view that the 222 million euro fee paid was excessive.

Speaking to Spox, he said: “I’m not proud of the transfer fee, nor of the fact, I’m the most expensive player ever.

“That’s just money and nothing else. I cannot help it. Personally, I would have paid less for myself.

“I’m proud that I’ve achieved my childhood goal. That was, and is, most important to me.

“As a player, you always have to show who you are and assert yourself. Just referring to the transfer fee does not help you and says nothing about how good you really are.”

The Mogi das Cruzes-born forward is currently with the Brazilian national side at the 2018 World Cup where he is expected to have a major impact.

Selecao has their first game of the tournament on Sunday when they face Switzerland. Also in Group E with the South American giants are Serbia and Costa Rica.