Salah fails to make Egypt’s starting lineup

Egypt’s star man Mohamed Salah has not made the starting XI for the World Cup Group A clash against Uruguay in Yekaterinburg on Friday afternoon.

The Liverpool forward picked up a shoulder injury during the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid last month and appeared to be a doubt for the World Cup.

Egypt manager Hector Cuper stated that the 26-year-old’s recovery was promising and that he may be ready for their opening game of the tournament, but Salah has not made the cut – at least from the start.

Salah has been outstanding for the Pharaohs in recent months, scoring crucial goals in qualifying, and will be a big miss if he doesn’t take the field against Uruguay. He has scored six goals in his last nine starts for Egypt.

Cuper has opted instead to start with Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan and Marwan Mohsen up front.

Egypt’s starting XI:

Mohamed El-Shenawy, Ahmed Fathy, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Hegazy, Mohamed Abdelshafy, Mohamed Elneny, Tarek Hamed, Amr Warda, Abdallah El-Said, Trezeguet, Marwan Mohsen