Sanchez: Colombia not an unknown quantity this time

Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez admits the World Cup will be more challenging this time around because they are no longer a surprise package.

The South American outfit reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil for the first time in their history, after a 16-year absence from the competition.

Fotografías del entrenamiento de la Selección Colombia este sábado en Milán. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/Nw9Zufe1ys — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 11, 2018

However, Sanchez has warned that the other teams will be more clued up on Colombia’s strengths and weaknesses this year and could make matters difficult for them.

“I think this World Cup won’t be the same as the last one,” he told the media.

“We got to the last World Cup without having been in one for 16 years and people really didn’t know us that much. Now, however, that has changed.

“This World Cup could be harder in that sense, but we’re working really hard to get the results we want and if we want to go through we have to be ready for that.”

Colombia plays their first game of the World Cup group stage on Tuesday, when they clash with Group H rivals Japan in Saransk.