Salah looking very good for Egypt’s World Cup opener

Egypt coach Hector Cuper is very optimistic about Mohamed Salah’s chances of playing against Uruguay on Friday.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined with a shoulder injury which he picked up in Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid three weeks back.

It was initially thought he would miss the group stage – Egypt are paired with Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia in Group A.

But the Reds forward, scorer of 44 goals for Liverpool last season, has worked hard to get fit in time and now looks set to feature in his country’s opening match, their first at the World Cup for 28 years.

“I can almost assure you 100 percent he will play, save unforeseen circumstances at the very last minute,” said Cuper.

“He could become the top goal-scorer here and one of the greatest players.

“We’re trying to make him feel confident. The doctors are giving him the option to play or not, but I know Salah very well and I’m sure he’s not afraid, he’s not fearful.”

Defender Ali Gabr is also expected to be available after having recovered from a facial injury he picked up while training.