Mourinho: England can go all the way in Russia

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reckons England have a decent chance of winning the 2018 World Cup, considering the strength of their squad.

The Portuguese coach believes the experience of playing at the highest level in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League puts the Three Lions players in a good position to go deep in the tournament.

Gareth Southgate has taken a young squad to Russia, but not one without experience. The majority of his players have competed in Europe’s elite club competition, while Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold played in the final against Real Madrid last month.

“They have a good group of young but experienced players,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by The Independent.

“All of them play in the most competitive competition in the world, the Premier League, all of them playing for the best teams with experience of playing in the Champions League, which is a high level of football, obviously.

“Yes, I think they can do it,” he added.

England’s Group G opener will take place on Monday when they face Tunisia.