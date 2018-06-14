Hierro: Spain ready to fight

Fernando Hierro says Spain doesn’t have “time to dwell” on losing Julen Lopetegui ahead of the 2018 World Cup that they hope to win.

The 2010 champions head to Russia with serious ambitions after failing to get out of their group four years ago in Brazil but rocked by the loss of their coach just days before facing Portugal on Saturday.

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales felt compelled to dispense with Lopetegui, who was announced as the new Real Madrid boss for next season only five minutes after revealing the news to the SFF.

National legend Hierro will take up the reins of the side, with his job now to steady the ship and stay focused, with ties against Iran and Morocco to follow.

The former Spain and Real Madrid defender said: “We’ve come to fight for the World Cup.

“We have a great opportunity and that should be the focus.

“The players are excited, they want this challenge. It’s a challenge for everyone. We have no time to dwell.

“I know they’re going to give 100%. In a World Cup, nobody gives anything away. We all know what this means and our responsibilities.”