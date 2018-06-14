Mbappe: Griezmann is ‘pivotal’ for France

France star Kylian Mbappe believes teammate Antoine Griezmann’s goalscoring ability makes him a crucial player for Les Bleus at the World Cup.

Griezmann led France to the Euro 2016 final after topping the goalscoring charts at the tournament with six to his name, and Mbappe says the Atletico Madrid striker has been one of France’s best players ever since.

The 27-year-old has scored 20 goals in 54 appearances for France, including four in his last 10 outings, and bagged 19 for Atletico in 32 La Liga games this past season.

“I think that he is the boss since the Euro already,” Mbappe told the press.

“When you end the European Championship the best goal-scorer in your own country, you show the world that you have the shoulders to handle the pressure.

“It’s true that he went through a bad patch following the competition but he showed how [much of] an amazing player he was and he is by scoring goal after goal.

“He will be pivotal for us if we want to get results.”

France plays their first World Cup Group C game against Australia on Saturday.