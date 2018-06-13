Alisson: Neymar is back to full strength

Brazil star Neymar has overcome the fear of playing with an injury and will be a crucial part of the Selecao’s World Cup campaign, according to Alisson.

Neymar was sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery on his injured foot. However, he returned in time to score against Croatia and Austria in international friendlies this month.

His Brazil teammate Alisson believes the Paris Saint-Germain star is now ready to take the World Cup by storm and play a key role for the Group E favourites after making a full recovery.

“Neymar is doing very well, fortunately. I believe they dealt really well with his recovery process. He had a full clinical recovery,” he told a news conference.

“Of course in the beginning when he started working with the ball and working with the team we were extra careful.

“He had to deal with the fear, which is normal after such a severe injury. And we also tried to take good care of him in the training sessions.

“Gradually he became more confident. He started in the second half in the first game [against Croatia], he helped us, he lost the fear to play. And in the last game he played really well and I think that made him more confident.

“We need Neymar on the field.”