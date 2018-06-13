Neymar and Coutinho egged by Brazil team-mates

Brazil’s World Cup squad took some time off from the serious business of training and practice to have a bit of fun at the expense of two of their stars.

Barcelona man Philippe Coutinho was the first victim after his team-mates decided to celebrate his 26th birthday in a very special way – by sneaking up on him and covering the former Liverpool star in eggs, flour and milk.

Neymar appeared to be the ring leader of the prank and was one of the first to smash an egg over Coutinho’s head, so Marcelo then helped Coutinho get his own back on the PSG frontman.

Held down by the hands, Neymar was unable to escape getting similar treatment.

All the fun took place at Brazil’s pre-World Cup training session in Russia ahead of their first match of the World Cup against Switzerland on Sunday.

Brazil, who will be looking to win their sixth World Cup, are in Group E with Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.