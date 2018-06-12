Sagna: Pogba is key for France

France defender Bacary Sagna says Paul Pogba is a crucial player for the national team and he expects the midfielder to shine at the World Cup.

Pogba has drawn criticism for seemingly not living up to expectations at Manchester United this past season, following his big-money move from Juventus in 2016.

However, Sagna has supported his compatriot, stating that he is scrutinised unfairly due to his 93.25m pound price tag.

“Paul is a special character and he’s very important for the team,” Sagna told Sky Sports News.

“He had a so-so season with Manchester United because he got a lot of criticism because when you cost 100m people expect you to score many goals, people expect you to make a lot more.

“People have to remember he is only a holding midfield player and he has orders from the manager and to me, a holding midfield player is there to protect the team and to defend first.

“That’s what he’s been doing, but I’m looking forward to seeing him shining and he’s going to shine.”

France is considered to be one of the favourites to clinch World Cup silverware, with the likes of Pogba, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, and Antoine Griezmann at their disposal. They will get their campaign underway on June 16 against Australia.