Martinez: Belgium are ready for the World Cup

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez believes his players are now ready for their opening 2018 World Cup clash after beating Costa Rica 4-1 on Monday.

The Red Devils proved too hot for the Costa Ricans to handle in Brussels as Romelu Lukaku netted a brace while Dries Mertens and Michy Batshuayi also found the back of the net in the friendly clash.

Martinez is feeling confident about his team’s World Cup campaign after witnessing a much-improved performance from his players ahead of their tournament opener against Panama in Sochi on June 18.

“We are 100 per cent ready for that first game,” the Spaniard told the media.

“You saw the differences with the first match against Portugal – for example, the interaction between [Eden] Hazard and Mertens was much better.

“We have worked every day to make progress, but we also need to grow in those three group games. Only then will we be able to see exactly how far we stand.

“But I can already say that we are ready for the World Cup.”