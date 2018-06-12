Deschamps backs Lloris after blunders

France manager Didier Deschamps has voiced his support for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after a few costly errors in recent friendlies.

Deschamps’ charges hosted international warm-up games against Italy and the United States as preparation for the World Cup, but Lloris was found wanting in both matches, which has led to criticism.

Lloris couldn’t deal properly with Mario Balotelli’s free kick in Nice, resulting in a goal for Leonardo Bonucci, before being beaten at his near post by Julian Green in Lyon. France beat Italy 3-1 and drew 1-1 with the USA.

However, Deschamps defended the Tottenham goalkeeper, who has made 98 appearances for Les Bleus, saying it’s better for the mistakes to happen before the World Cup.

“I won’t comment on these criticisms. Hugo and I have spoken, we’ve gone back over his games and we’ve analysed them, it’s a tough, ungrateful job,” he told the press, according to FourFourTwo.

“In Nice, his view was obstructed, it was a quick shot and he had little time to move his hands. He could have done better with the one against the United States, but I repeat the goalkeeper can be blamed when people believe he is responsible.

“It’s very specific to goalkeepers. But Hugo has experience; he’s seen it all before, this can happen any time. Better for it to happen now than during the competition.”