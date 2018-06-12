Low: We have a target on our backs

Germany head coach Joachim Low is bidding to become a football legend, but he admits every team at the 2018 World Cup will be out to beat the defending champions.

The 58-year-old guided the Mannschaft to glory at Brazil 2014 and they are amongst the favourites to lift the coveted trophy in Russia next month.

Only one coach has won the World Cup on two occasions – Vittorio Pozzo achieved the feat with Italy in 1934 and 1938 – and matching that in the modern era of the game would be something special for Low.

The Germans breezed through their qualifying campaign but recorded just one victory in the six friendlies that followed in the build-up to the finals – proof that they have a target on their backs.

“If you are world champion, Confederations Cup winner and number three in the world for three or four years, then you will be especially hunted,” Low told SID.

“Every team wants to overthrow the defending champion. France has gotten better, Spain has improved, Brazil and Argentina too.

“To be world champion once again means a lot to me, of course. That would be something historical. But I also feel some humility over the seriousness of the task.

“Everything has to be right to win a title, and at a certain point, other factors will play their part as well, because the teams are similar in their quality. Little things can have a huge effect.”

The four-times winners kick off their title defence against Mexico in Group F on June 17, before taking on Sweden and South Korea.