Kane: We have to believe

Harry Kane says England players should not worry about their country’s previous failures as they prepare to start their World Cup campaign in Russia.

The newly appointed Three Lions skipper feels the platform in Russia is a chance for Gareth Southgate’s charges to rewrite the history books of English football at the global showpiece.

England’s only success at the World Cup came at the 1966 edition of the tournament and have struggled to shine ever since.

Kane is, however, optimistic that the current crop of players can erase all the painful memories and bring back the glory days for the Three Lions, but must believe that they can do better than previous generations.

Kane told a press conference: “The main thing is to believe it can be different, it’s been tough for the last 50 years because we haven’t won anything.

“For us the key thing is to stay focused on ourselves, not to worry about the teams in the past and things like that. We are our own team, we have our own identity and we just have to look forward and enjoy it.

“We can’t wait to get out there and get started.”

The England skipper stated that they will be prepared for anything to succeed in Russia including penalties which have haunted the Three Lions a number of times in major competitions.

Kane added: “We have been practising penalties, not every session, but every now and then the coaches will throw it in at the end of the session when we are maybe a little bit fatigued in games after extra-time, the lads are tired, that’s when it’s going to happen.

“Every now and then we’ve been doing it. We haven’t spoken about it too much, with that I think it’s about being free in your mind, picking where you want to go and go with it.”