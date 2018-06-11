FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 contenders to win the Golden Boot

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

The World Cup is such a stage where every footballer dreams of playing. Some even dream of scoring goals at the biggest event while donning their nation’s colours. Along with is is the feeling of representing your nation at the world’s biggest event when the expectations are of the highest level, of something surreal which cannot be explained.

But then how about finishing the World Cup as it’s top scorer? It’s something out of the world definitely. Winning the Golden boot by netting the maximum amount of goals in the prestigious quadrennial tournament.

A Golden Boot is definitely a token of honour and respect and whenever a new player makes his name in that category he gets to share the podium with the likes of Eusebio, Gerd Muller, Ronaldo and Miroslav Klose.

Speaking of the current football scenario, there are a lot of players who have the calibre to go a step ahead and make his name to this elite class of players. The contenders are mostly ones who have done well in front of goal in the domestic season but, still, they need their team to provide them with sufficient chances to reach the loft achievement in the grand stage.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Real Madrid)

It really hard to keep the boy from Madeira out of contention when it’s all about scoring goals. Ronaldo started the season pretty slow for Real Madrid but with time, the Portuguese talisman started gathering pace and netting goals for fun.

Cristiano Ronaldo bicycle goal vs Juventus! pic.twitter.com/vGp7ZZEwpv — sporthistorysh (@sporthistorysh) June 4, 2018

His inspired performances in yet another successful UEFA Champions League season led Real Madrid to an unimaginable feat of winning the title in three consecutive years.

Speaking of the World Cup, he hasn’t been at his usual best, but considering the lethal form he has shown lately by scoring 43 goals in all competitions in 2017/18 winning the golden boot is not far from possible.

The only trouble the 33-year old may have is the pressure on his shoulder to turn up in every single game and considering other squads, Portugal doesn’t boast the best lineup and talents overall, hence the five-time Champions League winner may not get enough matches to increase his tally to a certain extent.

4. Harry Kane (England / Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane is another player who is synonymous to goalscoring as the English skipper will have loads of expectations from his countrymen.

Will Harry Kane join Bobby Moore as the only England captains to lift the most coveted trophy in sports? 🦁 ONLY 3 DAYS TO GO! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6nty7CwEF1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2018

Kane has been a revelation for Tottenham for years now as the 24-year old have scored 43 goals in all competitions this season for the Lilywhites. But this World Cup edition will be Kane’s debut and all eyes will be on him when the Three Lions are on the field as he is arguably one of the best box strikers at the moment.

100 – With his goal against Liverpool in February, Harry Kane became the second fastest player to reach 100 @premierleague goals (141 apps) after Alan Shearer (124), also becoming the first player to bag 100+ in the competition with @SpursOfficial. Signed. pic.twitter.com/JLPXMfMZmO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 8, 2018

The big man is clinical and his positional sense often catches defenders off guard. Like Ronaldo, Kane will also have the same trouble of being under the pump as responsibilities of finding the net lies mostly on his shoulders.

People can’t deny that this is not the best squad England has ever fielded in a World Cup and their below-par performances in recent past also don’t stand in his favour. But having the likes of Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford beside him will allow him to play his natural role in which he is best at.

3. Neymar Jr. (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

The Brazilian Golden Boy will be up for another World Cup as Brazil looks like hot favourites to lift the cup.

Que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja 🙏🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LzaZqS5ad5 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 10, 2018

This year’s Brazil squad have a different feel to their ranks and it is not all about their talisman Neymar anymore, it is far beyond that. Having players like Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Douglas Costa and Willian, Brazil can give any opposition a serious chill down their spine.

Now speaking of Neymar, the PSG forward has racked up 53 international goals speaking volumes about this maturity when donning national colours. Neymar started the season in full flow for the French champions but an unfortunate knee injury ended his campaign. So it will be a big challenge for the 26-year old to come back to full fitness while having the same flamboyance in his play.

Nevertheless, we all know Neymar is a fighter and he will be back in full flow and complete his story which he started back 4 years ago in Brazil, the one to lift the World Cup!

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona)

The Little man from Rosario is easily one of the top contenders for the Golden Boot as his goalscoring prowess is often overlooked by his vision and creativity.

There is no doubt that Argentina’s hopes will rest on his shoulders and with the kind of form he’s in he will definitely be the man to watch out for.

🇦🇷 7 – Lionel Messi scored seven goals in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for Argentina – no other Argentinian player scored more than two. Vital. #OptaWCPreview 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/6DVcosTLFY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 11, 2018

Messi, as usual, had a great season for Barcelona and will look to replicate the same form in Russia for the Albicelestes. Being criticised for not winning a single international trophy, Leo will be determined to take Argentina to their long-awaited glory, the road which he almost completed 4 years ago. With more zeal and passion, the 30-year old could come out and claim the biggest crown in world football.

[SELECCIÓN MAYOR] @Argentina realizó hoy ejercicios físicos de baja intensidad en su primer día en la ciudad de Bronnitsy. pic.twitter.com/OhHEVYMBHv — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) June 10, 2018

Although Argentina has had a fair share of troubles starting with selections issues and injuries to key players and amidst all of this the 5-time Balon d’Or winner who recently won his 5th European Golden Shoe needs to produce some magic from his sorcery.

1. Thomas Muller (Germany / Bayern Munich)

The man for the moment as he is known, Muller is tailormade for the grand event. His 10 goals in 2 World Cups justifies completely why he is considered a strong contender for the Golden Boot, a feat which he had already achieved in 2010 World Cup at the age of 20.

All 5 goals from the 2010 World Cup Golden Boot winner Thomas Muller. pic.twitter.com/Z2tCXVtvqk — SportsTalkFeed (@SportsTalkFeed) June 6, 2018

Although there has been a lot of transition in his game from that time nevertheless the 28-year old is still lethal in front of goal. Muller will be a vital cog in Joachim Loew’s side as the Germans look to defend their title with all their mirth and Muller’s instinct and precision in front of goal will be very crucial for the defending champions.

10 – Among the squads for the upcoming World Cup, only the squad of #Argentina (12) scored more World Cup goals than @esmuellert_ (10). Funky. @DFB_Team_EN #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/txuxu8cCdO — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 7, 2018

The Bayern Munich ace has Marco Reus on the left and Timo Werner playing off him in the middle, so there is no lack of support up front and the man for the big occasions with hopefully make it big as he is only 7 goals shy of breaking Miroslav Klose’s record and being the World Cup top scorer.

With 16 goals and the same number of assists, this season in all competitions Muller’s goalscoring ratio have definitely taken a hit but he is a player for big occasions and one of the strong contenders to win the prestigious Golden Boot for the 2nd time.