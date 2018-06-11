FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo makes kid’s day, tears ensue

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most high profile footballers around, but he knows when to take a time out for the fans.

The Real Madrid megastar was virtually on the team bus as Portugal head to Russia for the FIFA World Cup. But he spotted a young kid wearing his famed No.7 shirt and went over for a full house: a high five, a hug, a photo, a shirt sign and a kiss.

The little fan was crying throughout the encounter while his beaming mother watched his dream come true.

Well played Mr Ronaldo! Portugal open their FIFA World Cup campaign against former winners Spain on Friday.

Comments