Ronaldo makes kid’s day, tears ensue

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most high profile footballers around, but he knows when to take a time out for the fans.

The Real Madrid megastar was virtually on the team bus as Portugal head to Russia for the FIFA World Cup. But he spotted a young kid wearing his famed No.7 shirt and went over for a full house: a high five, a hug, a photo, a shirt sign and a kiss.

The little fan was crying throughout the encounter while his beaming mother watched his dream come true.

Absolutely brilliant. The best thing you’ll watch today. F❤️❤️tb⚽️ll pic.twitter.com/uo9PU1D3uT — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) June 10, 2018

Well played Mr Ronaldo! Portugal open their FIFA World Cup campaign against former winners Spain on Friday.