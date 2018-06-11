2018 FIFA World Cup: England’s top five players

Easily one of the most popular nations competing in the FIFA World Cup is England and many believe that they are capable of going far in the competition.

With their last World Cup triumph over 50 years ago in 1966, the Three Lions have a roster that may not have the buzz around them, but there is talent in the squad that many are positive about.

Coach Gareth Southgate is going with a much younger squad and despite not having much experience, they should have the passion and determination to prove themselves in the biggest stage of international football.

In Russia, the Englishmen are favoured to go through the knockout stages and these are five players that are likely to make the difference.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (Club: Liverpool)

Easily one of the biggest stars to break out of the English Premier League last season was Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Playing for Liverpool, the youngster has been composed in the defence and has also shown his capabilities when transitioning on the attack.

Only 22 years old, Alexander-Arnold already appears to have the calm demeanour that will help the Three Lions in the World Cup and should be a regular fixture in their games.

An ability to watch out for is for his crosses that should be perfect for the offence to pick on.

GARY CAHILL (Club: Chelsea)

One of the veteran presences in the team is Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.

He had a subpar season with the Blues in the EPL but expect him to be more reliable as the Three Lions take on opposing football nations.

Winning the FA Cup against Manchester United may help him in regaining the confidence he needs and it has come in an opportune time as he will hold the line for England and many will rely on him to pick up the slack when the defence becomes sloppy.

What he brings to the table is the experience that previous star defenders like John Terry and Rio Ferdinand once brought when they suited up for the national team.

RAHEEM STERLING (Club: Manchester City)

In a game that is ever-changing, pace is important in the line-up. This is exactly what Raheem Sterling provides the Three Lions in the FIFA World Cup.

He had a great season with Manchester City, helping the team win the Premier League trophy at the end of the season and pace along the flanks should help England especially when trying to mount an offence.

A regular starter for the team since 2013, there is little doubt that Southgate has a lot of faith in the midfielder and it should be handsomely repaid in Russia.

His ability to perform under immense pressure should help the team in tight squeezes especially in the group stages.

DELE ALLI (Club: Tottenham Hotspur)

Helping the Tottenham Hotspur finish third in the Premier League and securing UEFA Champions League football next season is Dele Alli.

Only 20 years old, Alli has played an important role with the club and is looking to extend his help in Russia in the World Cup.

England will definitely benefit from his precise passing and how he is able to stabilise the midfield especially to link with the attack.

With him being especially familiar with his teammate Harry Kane, they can link up and provide opposing defences a lot of problems in the competition. In addition, Alli has a good eye for goal especially in long range attempts which should come in handy in dead ball situations.

HARRY KANE (Club: Tottenham Hotspur)

Last but certainly not the least is Harry Kane.

He is arguably the best player for the Three Lions this year and much will be on his shoulders as he looks to lift the national squad to success.

The Tottenham Hotspur star had another incredible season with his club and much of the attention is now set on how he will perform for the national squad.

At 24 years old, he is still getting better and having the performance of his life in Russia should have everyone looking at him by the end of the competition. Kane has scored at least 30 times in the Premier League in four straight seasons and is capable of leading the line for the Englishmen.