Giroud should be fit for France opener

Olivier Giroud is expected to be fit for France’s opening World Cup game against Australia.

The 31-year-old Chelsea frontman clashed heads with United States defender Matt Miazga ten minutes into the second half of Les Bleus’ 1-1 friendly draw in Lyon on Saturday.

It was a heavy blow with both players left bloodied and needing to be replaced, but France coach Didier Deschamps says Giroud, who made way for Ousmane Dembele should be able to play.

France take on Australia in their Group C clash on Saturday ahead of facing Peru and Denmark.

Deschamps told TF1 on Sunday: “Giroud has a beautiful cut of six centimetres but he should be ready.”

The manager added that he would have preferred a win in their final warm-up game: “It’s always best to win but it’s a warm-up game and we lacked a bit of juice. We had a lot of opportunities against a team who left us little space.”

Julian Green had opened the scoring in the 44th minute before Kylian Mbappe netted a 78th minute equaliser.

A confident Mbappe, meanwhile added: “We regained the upper hand near the end. I’ve been improving steadily in the last three matches and tonight I did what I was supposed to do, I was decisive.”