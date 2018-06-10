Aspas strikes late as Spain beat Tunisia

Spain extended their unbeaten run to 20 games after a late Iago Aspas goal gave them a 1-0 win over Tunisia.

In their final World Cup warm-up game, Spain had found the going surprisingly tough against a determined Tunisian side, but with six minutes to go, former Liverpool forward Aspas struck.

Tunisia had come close to breaking the deadlock in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, when Naim Sliti sent his volley over the top from inside the six yard box.

Vamos 🇪🇸💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/BnrUPpuF0r — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) June 9, 2018

It took Spain until after the hour mark to even muster an effort on target after substitute Diego Costa fired straight at goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi.

But with the clock ticking down, two of Julen Lopetegui’s substitutes combined to give Spain victory, ahead of their World Cup opener against neighbours Portugal.

Atletico Madrid’s Costa rounded Mathlouthi, but was sent away from goal. However, the former Chelsea man had the presence of mind to pick out Aspas, who shot under the keeper.